Camila Cabello addresses ‘worst mental state ever’ amid ‘crippling anxiety’ woes

Award-winning songwriter Camila Cabello finally breaks down the ‘crippling anxiety’ she faced before finding a way to seek help.

The singer made her admissions to People magazine and was quoted saying, "I was cripplingly anxious and was in the worst mental health state ever.”

“And then I took a break at the beginning of the pandemic. I started doing therapy [and] trying to feel better.”

“For me it was, if this process doesn't help me in feeling better, and if it's not me being honest and vulnerable and unfiltered, I don't really see how this is going to happen.”

She also added, “That was my intention, was just to be myself, whatever that looked like at the time.”

Before concluding Cabello also admitted that all her former struggles will be ‘front and centre’ of her new album. Especially since she intends to “just word-vomited into a mic in the form of a melody” because “It really doesn't get more personal than that. I was all stream of consciousness.”