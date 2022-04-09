Khloe Kardashian responds to criticism: ‘We good over here’

US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has responded to the criticism over how often she carries her daughter True during the premiere of their new Hulu show.



Taking to Twitter, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star tweeted, “For the people who comment that I hold True too much… number 1 I’m gonna hold my baby until I can’t hold her anymore. Number 2 when there’s tons of cameras around, flashing lights, peps yelling things…I want my baby to feel safe.”

“Worry about your own children. We good over here,” Khloe further said.

She also took to Instagram and shared sweet photos with True.

Khloe posted the pictures with caption, “so excited for the premiere of @kardashianshulu April 14th on Hulu.”



