Kim Kardashian talks plans for new ‘Kardashians era’: ‘Why not 20 more?’

Kim Kardashian has just sat down for a candid heart-to-heart about the family’s plans for the new Kardashians era seasons.

Kim made these revelations in her latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

There she was quoted saying, “I think once we announced that we were going to be stopping our show, just different offers came in from different streaming services, and that was really intriguing to us and just seemed different.”

“We wanted to do something different, but right away we were like, ‘We miss this. Who were we kidding, we should be doing this’,” the reality TV star recalled.

“We got a year off from filming, and I think that was really beneficial for our souls just to really soak it up. But the filming this time is different, and I just love it.”