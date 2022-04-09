 
Saturday April 09, 2022
Prince Charles and Camilla to represent Queen Elizabeth at Maundy Service

By Web Desk
April 09, 2022
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will be representing the Queen at Thursday's Maundy Service.

Citing a royal source, a senior journalist said the Queen made an early decision about her attendance in order not to risk overshadowing the occasion.

The Queen has continued with virtual audiences and work from her Windsor Castle base. 