Sanjay Dutt gets candid about his age, says he can’t romance Alia Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt talked about embracing his age as he said that he can't romance Alia Bhatt because of their age difference in a recent interview.

In a conversation with GoodTimes, the Kalank actor was asked about his feelings regarding the fact that other actors of his age are romancing young actors but not him.

Responding to the question, the 62-year-old actor said, “Arey ab hai to thodi main Alia Bhatt ke sath romance karunga (I cannot be romancing Alia Bhatt at this age).”

“So I mean it's like that, you got to move on,” he added.

Dutt then went on to say that he really admires the younger generation like the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

“They’re very hard-working, focussed kids. They’re there. It feels nice to see them and to work with them," the actor stated.

Earlier, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Bhatt revealed that Dutt treats her like a baby saying, "Sanju is different. He always treats me like a baby because of his relation with my dad.”

“He is always like, 'Call me chachu'. That's the way he likes it," she added.