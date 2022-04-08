Alizeh Shah sets internet ablaze with THIS viral picture

Pakistan’s much adored actress Alizeh Shah often wins our hearts with her stunning pictures on social media.



Recently, the Ehd-e-Wafa actor took to her Instagram and left fans in awe with her gorgeous picture and made us fall in love with her all over again.

Sharing the post, Tanaa Banaa actor wrote, “Chandni coming soon.”

Alizeh was looking drop-dead gorgeous in a multi-coloured ensemble. The actress framed her elegantly made-up face with her long raven locks, which were parted down the middle and cascaded down her shoulders in thick brownish strands.



However, Alizeh has sent fans wild with her goregeous look and once again proved that she is a true style icon.