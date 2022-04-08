Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton plan ‘to go big’ ahead of first wedding anniversary

Gwen Stefani recently revealed that she and her hubby Blake Shelton are planning to go for a major change in their lives before marking their first wedding anniversary.
During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Voice coach shared details of the couple transforming the expansive backyard of their new Oklahoma property and that too by all themselves!
The mum-of-three shared, “He (Shelton) is literally tilling the soil. He literally texted me an hour ago. He flew home today."
“We are doing a major - when we do things, we go big. We're doing major gardening. We're talking about daffodils,” she continued.
“We're talking about tulips. We did all the bulbs, now we're doing wildflower seeds, now we're doing xenia,” she added. "So I sent him home to figure out how to till all the land and dig a well,"
Taking to Instagram, Shelton has also posted several videos and photos to give fans a glimpse into the lovebirds working hard in their backyard.
