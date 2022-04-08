Brooklyn Beckham spills the beans on ‘biggest fear’ ahead of wedding to Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham’s much-awaited wedding to Nicola Peltz is just around the corner and the groom-to-be couldn’t hold back himself from spilling the beans on his biggest fear about the special day.

During an interview with Vogue, the 23-year-old talked about the night ahead of the nuptial on April 9.

Peltz said, “So, the Friday night, Brooklyn's gonna stay with my dad, my brothers” while sharing that they are all gearing up for a party.

“And I'm going to stay with the girls. So, from the Friday night dinner, we're not going to see each other until we get married in the afternoon. We've been panicking about it, this one night apart,” she added.

"I get so, so sad about it," chimed in Beckham. "Like, what happens if she doesn't walk down the aisle and I'm like standing there? Like, my biggest fear. I'm definitely going to cry,” he shared.

“I'm not going to say the song she is walking down to, but when I hear the song every time, I start to like…” he added.

The couple got engaged in July 2020, following their whirlwind romance which will e taking a new turn soon when their nuptials will be held at Palm Beach, Florida.