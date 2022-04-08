Princess Charlotte shares ‘love for acting’ with aunt Meghan Markle

File Footage

Princess Charlotte has one similar interest with her estranged aunt Meghan Markle; her love for acting.



The little royal, daughter to Prince William and Kate Middleton, is known to be fond of music, and now, is also developing a deep fondness for arts and acting.

A source close to the royals recently told US Weekly: “Charlotte is sharp and bright as a button. She is top of her class at reading. She actually enjoys doing homework.”

The insider went on to further claim: “Charlotte loves acrobats and is very into the arts and acting.”

The claim suggests that Charlotte could very well share an interest with Meghan, who was formerly an actress before marrying Prince Harry. She was seen in the show Suits.

Meanwhile, Charlotte currently attends Thomas’s Battersea, a private school in South London.

She is the fourth in line to the British throne after her grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William, and brother Prince George.