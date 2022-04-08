Hollywood ‘turning its back’ on Meghan Markle, says source

File Footage

Meghan Markle has earned the scorn of Hollywood after making some ‘crucial missteps’, according to an expert.

Talking to GB News’ Dan Wootton, novelist Celia Walden claimed that the Duchess of Sussex was now labelled as “a figure of fun” in her hometown, California.

According to Walden, not just California, but Hollywood in general has been turning their backs on the Sussexes after they ‘forgot that the US loves the Queen’.

Walden said: “I thought maybe people would be protective of her out here, but not at all.”

She continued: “Anyone who is deemed to have affronted the Queen, or behaved badly in that regard, is just not going to go down well.”

Walden referenced Rebel Wilson taking to the BAFTAs stage to joke about Meghan and Prince Harry’s Oprah Winfrey interview as a classic example of Hollywood’s scorn.

“I think that will be most upsetting to her [Meghan] because this is the last thing they wanted,” said Walden.



