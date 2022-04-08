Prince Andrew causes ‘dreadful ruckus’ at charity auction, photo ‘torn down’

File Footage

A photo of Prince Andrew managed to cause a ‘dreadful ruckus’ at a charity auction organised by a lavish London club, reported The Daily Mail.



According to reports, the Chelsea Arts Club featured a black and white portrait of the disgraced Duke of York at the If I ruled the World charity exhibition.

However, the photo, clicked by club member John Stoddart in 2000, was torn down by an angry club member, who is yet to return the picture.

Daily Mail editor Richard Eden also reported that the picture of Andrew had fetched £210 from an anonymous bidder.

Reports of the ruckus come just days after Andrew caused a royal frenzy by escorting his mother, Queen Elizabeth, to his late father Prince Philip’s memorial service on March 29.