Princess Charlotte could ‘overshadow’ Kate Middleton soon, says expert

File Footage

Princess Charlotte is set for major popularity in the coming years, with a royal expert claiming that the little royal could end up overshadowing her mom Kate Middleton in the next few years.



Express UK reported that the Cambridges face a challenging future as they could be overshadowed in the public eye in the near future by their fast-growing children who are proving to be popular already.

Royal correspondent Richard Palmer, talking on the Royal Round-Up, compared the royal family to a ‘national soap opera’ where the members’ popularity keeps fluctuating.

Palmer said: “It's a national soap opera the Royal Family and there always has to be a black sheep of the family. So, people's popularity will go up and down.”

“It may well be you get 15 years down the line, and William and Kate are the Prince and Princess of Wales, and people by that stage are sort of, younger people certainly, saying we are far more interested in Prince George, Prince Charlotte…” he added.

Palmer then said that the popularity contests are always going to be “an issue” for the royal family.