Sofia Vergara sends temperature soaring with her fashion A-game at 'America’s Got Talent'

Sofia Vergara, who never fails to steal the spotlight with her on-point looks, sent the temperature soaring on the sets of America’s Got Talent in a glamourous disco ball outfit.



The Modern Family alum has kick-started the shoot of season 17 of the much-loved competition series.

Vergara, who will be judging the contestants’ skills alongside Simon Cowell throughout the season, took Instagram by storm when she shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her dress.

The 49-year-old model looked adorable in a sparkly bustier dress, featuring crystal embellishment.

“And just like that, we r back in the Judges Lounge!!! @agt season 17!!!!” she captioned the post.

Vergara who is also a successful business talked about balancing her personal and professional life in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I think the biggest lesson I’ve learned when it comes to balancing work and family is that there comes a time when you have to delegate,” she expressed.

“You can’t do it all by yourself and you have to surround yourself with trusted people to help you. Paying a salary is a form of investment, one that will allow you to gain time to do more things,” Vergara added.