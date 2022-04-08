Prince Harry asked to stay 'onboard' with Queen, return to UK

Prince Harry is warned not to subtract his name from Queen's good books.



Royal Correspondent Richard Palmer told the Express's Royal Round-Up that it is highly necessary that Harry returns to UK, even if it has to be without wife Meghan Markle.

"I think he needs to stay onboard publically at least with the Queen.

"He has been very clear in trying to distinguish between criticism he and Meghan have made of the institution with criticism of the Queen.

"I think they have avoided criticising the Queen."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is gearing up to fly to Netherlands for Invictus Games.

The Duke of Sussex surprised UK athletes with a video chat on Wednesday.

Prince Harry told captain Rachel Williamson: "So far it seems like you are doing well, but the fact that they are all sitting down..." - to which she chuckled.

And he went on asking: "Are you excited? Are you nervous?"

Ms Williamson admitted that she was a mixture of nervous and excited.

Prince Harry then went to ask the very quiet team: "Is everyone excited or are people nervous?"

In a confusion about how to react to the question, Harry was responded with awkward silence before the team started cheering.

"The silence says it all..." Harry quipped.