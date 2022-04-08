Prince Harry Netherlands trip more risky than UK, says ex-cop

Prince Harry is warned ahead of Netherlands visit, weeks after Duke failed to attend Prince Philip memorial over security row.

Former Met Inspector Ken Wharfe tells MailOnline that he is confused by Harry's concerns about UK, as he prepares to fly to Holland next week for Invictus Games.

He said: "I'm baffled about why Harry thinks he would be safer in the Netherlands than in the UK.

"He would have travelled to his grandfather's memorial service with his brother or father and received protection from the Met.

"It's not like he would have been turning up at Westminster Abbey on a bike."

He added: "The Dutch police will be doing their own security assessments and liaising with Harry's private security but my view it is more of a risk to go to Holland to support a charity with a military link than coming to London last week.

"Harry wants everything to be the way it was before he left for America."

Harry challenged the UK Home Office after he was rejected to pay for his own security upon return. Harry, who argued that the UK security he currently has doe not have the adequate intelligence to protect him in England, confessed that he "does not feel safe” bringing wife Meghan Markle and kids Archie, Lilibet back home.