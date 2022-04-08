Piers Morgan 'repulsed' by Kim Kardashian emotional video ft. SKIMS promotion

Piers Morgan is bashing Kim Kardashian for using an emotional video for personal gains.

The former Good Morning Britain presented dubbed Kardashian tone deaf for squeezing in SKIMS as she spoke about Brandon Bernard case in an Instagram Live conversation.

"I was working on the Brandon Bernard case and he was in fact executed," Kim began in the clip.

"I remember crying and feeling so helpless because it was his last phone call and he was telling me, 'Don't cry, it's gonna be OK'.

"Hearing that he was worried that he'd be claustrophobic in the chair and then on his last call when he was in the execution room he said, 'Please tell Kim I'm not claustrophobic - it's OK'."

The star added: "I'm like, if only someone could see my day. I'm hysterically crying calling every governor that I could possibly imagine to try to stop someone's execution.

"And then I have to run into a SKIMS fitting and I'm fitting and I'm crying and I can't really get my work done.

"It was just such a whirlwind of a day," Kim confessed.

Responding to her video, a social media user wrote: "Only Kim Kardashian could make a criminal’s execution all about herself - and she even worked in a Skims promo."

The user was supported by Piers Morgan, who dubbed the 41-year-old "Repulsively tone deaf"

A second added: "I said this when I saw it on IG. She strategically sneaked in an ad for skims. Genius I must say tho. Smh."

"Glad I've never seen her on TV, she sums up a lot of what's wrong in the world today," a fourth added.