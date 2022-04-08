Billy Bush gives his two cents on Will Smith's Oscars drama

Billy Bush showed his support for Will Smith after the actor smacked comedian Chris Rock on the 94th Academy Awards stage on March 27.



The 50-year-old television and radio host took to Instagram on Monday, posting a lengthy caption and several images of Smith crying at the 2022 Oscars, explaining why he believes the Academy Board of Governors should "pack it up and move on".





"The Academy is still going to meet regarding disciplinary action for Will Smith. He resigned yesterday. He’s no longer a voting member," he began. "Pack it up and move on Governors."

"And In resigning, Will’s statement was superb, complete. How owned it all ‘The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.’"

Bush’s long caption concluded with, “Cancellation is very dangerous. It can take the lives of the unstable. It causes anxiety, depression, panic. You do NOT want to be involved in that.I am firmly against the savage, unsustainable and apparently escalating war on human flaws. Aren’t you?"

For the unversed, Bush had his own fair share of scandal in the past. NBC fired him from a hosting gig on Today shortly after a 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape surfaced, where Bush could be heard laughing as Donald Trump boasted on a hot mic that he could kiss and grope women because he was famous.