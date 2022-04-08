Prince William, Harry ‘would fume’ at Diana for making him ‘divorce collateral’

Prince William and Prince Harry reportedly ended up becoming ‘collateral damage’ for Princess Diana after her divorce from Prince Charles.
This revelation has been brought to light by royal biographer and author Tina Brown in an upcoming book The Palace Papers.
In one of its extracts, Ms Tina branded Prince William and Prince Harry collateral damage from Princess Diana’s divorce from Prince Charles.
She wrote, “From their earliest childhood, William and Harry were collateral damage in a cold war between their parents, one that could turn hot in front of them in alarming ways.”
“The two-year age gap between them was critical in forging their distinctive worldviews and, equally so, in shaping their perceptions of their mother. Prince Harry idolized Diana more and understood her less.”
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian recently arrived at 'The Kardashians' premiere as a couple
Hailey Bieber says, ‘It's very hard to control media narrative'
'Truly a milestone for my career,' wrote Tiger Shroff on singing for the first time for AR Rahman
Alizeh Shah stunned onlookers with her latest photo
Gwen Stefani recently revealed that she and her hubby Blake Shelton are planning to go for a major change
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz will by tying the knot on April 9