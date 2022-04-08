Prince William, Harry ‘would fume’ at Diana for making him ‘divorce collateral’

Prince William and Prince Harry reportedly ended up becoming ‘collateral damage’ for Princess Diana after her divorce from Prince Charles.

This revelation has been brought to light by royal biographer and author Tina Brown in an upcoming book The Palace Papers.

In one of its extracts, Ms Tina branded Prince William and Prince Harry collateral damage from Princess Diana’s divorce from Prince Charles.

She wrote, “From their earliest childhood, William and Harry were collateral damage in a cold war between their parents, one that could turn hot in front of them in alarming ways.”

“The two-year age gap between them was critical in forging their distinctive worldviews and, equally so, in shaping their perceptions of their mother. Prince Harry idolized Diana more and understood her less.”