Demi Lovato refers to themself as ‘daddy’s girl’ post coming out as non-binary

Demi Lovato referred to themself as a 'daddy’s girl’ post announcing that they identify themself as a non-binary person last year and will be using the gender-neutral pronouns they/them.

Taking to Instagram, the Heart Attack singer dropped some sizzling images leaving fans spellbound.

“You call me they, but I’m still daddy’s girl…” the 29-year-old captioned the post.

In the pictures, the singer looked drop dead gorgeous in a white tank top and black blazer paired with black and white sneakers. They completed their look with earrings and had their hair slicked down.

Lovato came out as non-binary in the first episode of their podcast series 4D in 2021.



They said, “Over the past year and a half I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work.”

“And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as nonbinary. With that said, I'll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them,” Lovato added.



