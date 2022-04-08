Alia Bhatt’s best friends planning bachelorette ahead of wedding to Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt’s friends Akansha Ranjan and Anushka Ranjan are reportedly planning a bachelorette for the star

Alia Bhatt’s best friends are reportedly planning to host a bachelorette for the Bollywood diva before her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor.



As fans gear up for the duo's April 17 nuptials, it is expected that Alia's best friends Akansha Ranjan and her sister Anushka Ranjan may be planning a bachelorette ahead of Alia's big day!

A source close to Alia’s family told India Today: “Akansha and Anushka have been friends with Alia for the longest time. They are planning a special party for the bride-to-be before her wedding to Ranbir."

“The party will most likely take place at Anushka’s place. And the guest list includes Alia’s childhood friends,” the insider added.

It was previously also reported that Ranbir's friends are also all set to throw him a bachelor party at his place.





Meanwhile, Indian media outlets report that both Alia and Ranbir want the wedding to be a hush-hush event. They're also rumoured to have made their team and guests sign a non-disclosure agreement.

