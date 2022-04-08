Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts with his handwritten letter to ‘Pathaan’ crew member

Shah Rukh Khan has once again won hearts of his fans as he penned a heartfelt note for a crew member of his upcoming movie Pathaan.

In the letter addressed to Abhishek Anil Tiwari, who is an assistant director for the film, the Zero actor has expressed his gratitude towards Abhishek for his hardwork and efficiency.

The note has sent the internet into meltdown as the letter makes rounds on the social media.

Abhishek re-shared the letter on his Instagram stories while captioning it, ‘Speechless.’

The 56-year-old mega star wrote, “To Abhishek, Thank you for making Pathaan. Such a wonderful experience for all of us, especially me.”

“You are a gem my man. The hard work, efficiency, and smiles with which you pulled off such difficult work is much appreciated,” Shah Rukh added.

He concluded the letter, “Also I love the fact that you love your drinks man. Have a good life in cinema- will miss u lots."

Earlier, Shah Rukh was spotted at the Mumbai airport few days back as he return home after wrapping up the shoot for Pathaan in Spain.

The much anticipated movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.