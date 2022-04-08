Prince Harry ‘growing regretful’ of royal rift: ‘It’s confusing’

Royal experts suspect Prince Harry has started growing regretful of the royal rift between him and the royal family.

This revelation has been issued by celebrity astrologer Emili Adame and he addressed Prince Harry's seemingly 'regretful' feelings over the rift.

According to Express UK was also quoted saying, “I feel that he's actively trying right now. Whether or not it will be well received, whether or not it will amount to anything in the future... I can't really see that at this moment.”

He even went on to speak of Meghan Markle’s role in Prince Harry’s feelings and admitted that while the prince seems ready to ‘reach out’ he is at odds with his wife Meghan Markle.

Before concluding Mr Adame added, “Of course, he loves his wife and his kids and his heart is with them too. But he is having some regret right now with the way that things were handled...There's also a lot of energy where he could go back and be like, 'Man, I kind of want to change my mind.' But this is where confusion comes up from him.”