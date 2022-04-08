Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s wedding ‘in trouble’: ‘It’s baffling’

Experts suspect Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are beginning to suffer from marital woes since their move to the US and Prince Harry’s allegedly ‘baffling’ behaviour hints towards the same.

This revelation has been made by royal biographer Duncan Larcombe, keeping in mind Prince Harry’s attendance at the Texas radio championship.

He told Closer magazine, Harry’s recent appearance at the Texas Rodeo was totally bizarre, almost as if he was trying to immerse himself in American culture.”



“It was especially bizarre as it so clearly goes against Meghan’s animal rights beliefs. And Meghan’s absence from the Super Bowl was baffling too.”

He also added, “From what I hear, Harry has cut out many of the people who ever loved him from his life. His family, his old school friends, the list goes on.”

“I think one of the biggest signs of a relationship not going well is that one or both of you become very isolated from the friends and family and people who love you and who you grew up with.”

This is ‘exactly’ what’s “happened with Harry, since being with Meghan,” Mr Larcombe added.

Before concluding he also branded it “worrying as he’s more alienated than ever now – which shows things aren’t going well” in their marriage.”