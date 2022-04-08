Priyanka Chopra sends pulses racing in her latest-sun kissed pictures

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has recently shared her sun-kissed photos on social media and has set the internet on fire.



The Matrix Resurrections actor took to Instagram and shared her breathtaking pictures from her LA house as she enjoyed the bright sun.

Sharing the pictures, the Barfi actress wrote, “When the sun hits just right..”

In the first picture we can see her clad in a yellow kurta that had peacocks made on them and she paired it with a white pyjama that too had peacocks made on them.

PeeCee completed her look with blue footwear, and black sunglasses and left her hair open. She posed in style with both her hands up in the air. In the next couple of pictures, we can see flashing her million-dollar smile to the camera.

The endearing post has garnered massive likes from her followers within no time.

The fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis and sweet comments to laud her beauty.



