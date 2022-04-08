Scott Disick finding Kourtney Kardashian’s Vegas wedding a ‘gut punch’: source

The real reason Scott Disick is finding Kourtney Kardashian’s Las Vegas wedding a ‘punch to the gut’ has finally been laid bare by sources.

HollywoodLife inside sources explain it is due to the fact that “Kourtney almost married Scott in Vegas years ago and Kris was able to deter them from doing it.”

It was nearly 15 years ago and Kourtney was almost down the aisle before Kris Jenner intervened.

Due to this, the shotgun wedding feels more like a “punch in the gut” for the 38-year-old father of three.

The source also admitted, “Whether or not it was just for fun, it was a reality check and an eye-opener for Scott.”

Before concluding the insider added, “It was one thing to get over the fact that they were engaged in the first place. But to find out they went through with a ceremony, in Vegas of all places — he felt crushed.”

A separate source also weighed in and admitted, “Scott wishes he would have done everything differently, but it is too late to cry over spilled milk.”