A horse that Queen Elizabeth sold last year almost won one of the most prestigious s jump races at Aintree Racecourse.

The horse named Pied Piper was sold for £225,000, according to a senior journalist.

The horse was demoted to second place after he was deemed to have interfered with another horse named Knight Salute.



According to reports, the horses crossed the line together.

Commenting on Pied Piper's performance a senior journalist revealed the price of the animal and said, "I wonder if Her Majesty regrets selling him now?"