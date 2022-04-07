Kim Kardashian sends pulses racing with new photo: See

Kim Kardashian stunned onlookers with her chic appearance as she arrived at a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live in Hollywood on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was joined by her sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner and their mother Kris Jenner as they arrived in separate cars just outside Kimmel's studio.

Kim was looking drop-dead gorgeous in a sleek gray latex suit that showcased her well-maintained physique.

Pete Davidson’s ladylove emerged from her car in the figure-hugging outfit, which emphasized her hourglass figure and appeared to have a cutout highlighting her toned back.

She blocked out the piercing sun with a striking set of tilted gray reflective sunglasses.

The reality star framed her elegantly made-up face with her long raven locks, which were parted down the middle and cascaded down her shoulders in thick strands.

However, Kim has sent fans wild with her gorgeous look and once again proved that she is a true style icon.