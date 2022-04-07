 
close
Thursday April 07, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Madonna stuns in plunging corset :See

Madonna amazed fans with her latest pictures on Instagram

By Web Desk
April 07, 2022
Madonna stuns in plunging corset :See
Madonna stuns in plunging corset :See

Pop icon Madonna set Internet on fire with her  incredible looks in her latest post on social media.

The 63-year-old songstress took to her Instagram on Thursday to share  stunning snaps of herself wearing a daring plunging corset top and high-waisted jeans.

She gave a smouldering stare at the camera as she showed off her lipgloss pout.

"Thank you Riccardo @burberry ………. this new Collab is Supreme!! @riccardotisci17 @supremenewyork " the star added.

Fans were blown away by Madonna’s beauty as compliments flooded in the comment section of the post.

One person wrote: "Holy s**t— you only get more powerful and more beautiful!"

A second penned: "YOU SO FINE MAMA."