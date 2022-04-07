Madonna stuns in plunging corset :See

Pop icon Madonna set Internet on fire with her incredible looks in her latest post on social media.



The 63-year-old songstress took to her Instagram on Thursday to share stunning snaps of herself wearing a daring plunging corset top and high-waisted jeans.

She gave a smouldering stare at the camera as she showed off her lipgloss pout.

"Thank you Riccardo @burberry ………. this new Collab is Supreme!! @riccardotisci17 @supremenewyork " the star added.



Fans were blown away by Madonna’s beauty as compliments flooded in the comment section of the post.

One person wrote: "Holy s**t— you only get more powerful and more beautiful!"

A second penned: "YOU SO FINE MAMA."



