Neetu Kapoor picks up outfit for son Ranbir Kapoor's wedding 

Neetu Kapoor is reportedly all geared up for her son Ranbir Kapoor's wedding to ladylove Alia Bhatt as she's already picked up her dress for the occasion.
As reported by Pinkvilla, mother of the groom-to-be was recently seen picking up her outfits from much-loved Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra.
The veteran was accompanied by her team, carrying large outfit packages, as they all went straight to the Rockstar actor's house in Bandra.
The outlet also reported that Neetu was 'all smiles' ahead of her son tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend.
The low-key wedding is expected to take place in mid-April. However, several renowned names of the media fraternity will be marking their presence at the nuptials.
