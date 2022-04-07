Kourtney Kardashian goes back on agreement to include her wedding on new show?

Kourtney Kardashian has remained mum on Kris Jenner's demand to include her private wedding to Travis Barker on new show.

According to The Sun, "Kris is now pushing Kourtney to feature the Vegas wedding on the show."

"She's saying that it's what Kourt signed up for when she agreed to appear on the new show," the outlet quoted its source.

"Kourt did have a photographer there but at the same time, the Vegas wedding was just for her and Travis," the publication added.

"It's really tense but Kourt doesn't want to engage right now," the insider revealed.

The lovebirds left their friends 'shocked' with a secret ceremony without a marriage license.

"Everyone was shocked at the news. I'm sure her family will say they knew all about the plan but I wouldn't be surprised if Kourtney kept them in the dark because she didn't want the drama," the outlet quoted an insider.