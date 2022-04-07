Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer ‘Pushpa 2’ to begin shoot from July

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly gearing up to kick-start the shoot of Pushpa 2 from July, reported Pinkvilla.
Pushpa: The Rise witnessed Allu Arjun singlehandedly carry the film on his shoulders. Following the massive success, Allu Arjun and the team are all set to commence the first schedule of Pushpa 2 in July.
"While the work on Pushpa 2 has already kickstarted in terms of location scouting and script, Allu Arjun is set to commence work from June end or in July. Before he jumps to start shooting for Sukumar's Pushpa 2, AA will take a short trip with his family," revealed a source close to the development.
"Sukumar has started reading the script and is focusing more on dialogues which are going to be a trendsetter same a part one. It is not an easy task as Sukumar always craves perfection and he looks for details. "
The makers plan to shoot some important scenes in the first schedule. The team is gearing up while Sukumar has begun reading scripts," the source added. Srikanth Vissa, who penned the dialogues for blockbuster Pushpa is working on the second part as well.
