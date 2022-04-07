Meghan Markle thinks ‘karma’ derailed Kate Middleton's Caribbean tour

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are said to be ‘feeling smug’ over Prince William and Kate Middleton’s apparent failure in the Caribbean where their recent tour was marred with protests.
A source close to the Sussexes was quoted by Heat magazine saying that both Harry and Meghan think that karma was behind William and Kate’s tour, which has since been dubbed ‘disastrous’.
According to the insider: “There’s definitely a sense of karma from their (Harry and Meghan) perspective.”
“The feeling within Team Sussex is that the Cambridges are finally being scrutinised and held accountable for the royals' actions, not just their own,” the source added.
The insider also claimed that Meghan feels that the “royal family need” her and Harry and that they would’ve done a better job in the Caribbean than Prince William and Kate.
