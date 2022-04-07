Kim Kardashian reveals talking to Kanye West daily amid coparenting kids

Kim Kardashian is seemingly keeping her ties with estranged husband Kanye West cordial as the Skims founder recently revealed that the former couple talks daily amidst co-parenting their four kids.

During her appearance on an ABC News special, the 41-year-old talked about her ways of maintaining a bond with kids in the middle of an ongoing divorce battle with the Donda 2 hit-maker.

Kardashian said she's 'open and honest' with her kids. "You know, the younger ones don't understand as much. But as far as with my two older ones, they know what's going on, and you have to just really be there for them no matter what," she said.

Even in this crazy life that we live. You just have to have a really open dialogue with your children," the mogul expressed.

"Kanye and I have had conversations, we have to talk daily for the kids," she shared.

"I hate that it had to play out like that. But when it comes to family, I mean—Kanye and I will always be family. At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be happy and healthy and think the world of their dad. And they do."