Katrina Kaif drops jaws in sizzling new pictures: See here

Katrina Kaif looked drop dead gorgeous in latest pictures from her recent vacation with husband Vicky Kaushal.

Taking to Instagram, the Sooryavanshi star dropped some pictures from the beach, setting the internet on fire.

In the pictures, the Bollywood diva donned a black beachwear with a big black beach hat. She complimented her look with hoop earrings while her hair falls on her shoulder in perfect beachy waves.

The 38-year-old had her gorgeous smile on as she holds her hat to pose for the camera in the first two images. The third picture is the close up shot of Katrina.









Earlier, the actor had shared glimpses from her weekend getaway with Sardar Udham actor, serving major couple goals.

On the work front, Katrina will bless the big screen with her 3 new ventures titled Tiger 3, Phone Bhoot and Merry Christmas.