Meghan Markle ‘raising eyebrows’ after trying to trademark 500-year-old word

Meghan Markle’s latest legal move to try and trademark the word ‘archetypes’ is likely to ‘raise eyebrows’ in the UK and beyond, a royal expert has said.

According to Express UK, Meghan submitted an application to the United States Patent and Trademark Office last month covering the use of the word ‘archetypes’, which will be the name of her debut podcast series with Spotify.

The move, according to Daily Mail editor Richard Eden is bound to “raise eyebrows”, as the word archetypes first came into English use in the 1540s and obviously isn’t coined by Meghan.

Eden also wrote: “Meghan could face a legal challenge from companies that use the word in their names, such as the skincare and cleaning products business Archetypes, which has already established a trademark.”

He also pointed that out that Victoria Beckham “fought a similar linguistic battle in 2002.”

“The former pop singer known as Posh Spice tried to prevent the Championship football team Peterborough United from trademarking their club's nickname 'Posh', arguing that the word was 'inexorably associated' with her,” Eden explained.