Meghan Markle will no longer support animal welfare charity

Meghan Markle announced that her patronage for an animal welfare charity has ended in what seems to be the latest instance of severance from the royal family, reported Express UK.

News about Markle ending her patronage of the UK-based animal welfare charity Mayhew was confirmed on Thursday in a Twitter post from the charity.

Mayhew, on Twitter, shared that having Markle on board since 2019 had been “an incredible privilege”, with Markle also chiming in.

The Duchess of Sussex, in her parting statement, said: “Though my time as patron of Mayhew has come to a close, my unwavering support has not.”

She went on: “I encourage each of you to support in whatever way you are able. The emotional support of a rescue animal is unparalleled - as you’ll soon realize: it is not you who saves them, it is they who save you.”

“To the Mayhew community, thank you for entrusting me as your patron. It has been an honour,” Markle concluded.

The move comes two years after Markle and husband Prince Harry announced that their exit from the royal family, an event that has come to be known as ‘Megxit’.



