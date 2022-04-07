Kim Kardashian accidentally missed Kourtney and Travis' Vegas wedding: Kris Jenner and Khloe enjoyed

Kim Kardashian accidently missed Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Las Vegas wedding, but Kris Jenner and Khloe enjoyed the moments.

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner were among the few people involved in all the drama, and even invited to watch the wedding.

But, 41-year-old star Kim Kardashian managed to accidentally miss the whole thing for one very awkward reason.



While promoting their upcoming series The Kardashians, Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Kendall sat down for an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which was centered around Travis and Kourtney's Vegas 'marriage'.

While the pair didn't have an official marriage license and therefore aren't legally married yet, the whole thing was a bit of a shocker for fans who were expecting something big and lavish from the pair

But nobody was more surprised than Kim, who found out about the wedding on the family group chat the following morning.



When asked who knew about Kravis's practice nuptials, Kris told the show, "I knew, and Khloe knew," with Khloe adding that she watched the whole thing on FaceTime, before Kim chimed in, "I was sleeping."



She continued that she actually slept through the whole thing and woke up to quite the surprise on the Monday morning.



"She put it in the group chat," Kim explained. "Like, 'Oh, hey guys, by the way, I got married last night!' And I woke up to like, a million texts."

Kourtney Kardashian wanted to "get married for real." In response to a question she said: "We did. Yes. We just did it anyways. It's what's in the heart."