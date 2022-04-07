Kim Kardashian says 'I would have done anything to be famous'

Kim Kardashian shared the truth with her fans as she reflected on her early career in new interview, saying that she was interested in being famous since she was 10 years old.

The American TV personality and businesswoman spoke candidly about her career on Wednesday in an interview with Robin Roberts on an ABC News Primetime special, revealing that she wanted to be famous after watching The Real World when she was 10 years old.

The mum-of-four also described that she was always looking for fame, but this is not her priority anymore. Kim shares hares four children with her ex-husband Kanye West and she is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson.

Kim said: "If you were to ask me years ago, when I first started my career, I would have done anything to be famous, I’m so open and honest about the fact that I love being famous."

She went on to say: "Some people are made for it better than others, I would be lying if I said I didn’t feel like I could handle it and if I didn’t feel like I was made for it."



Kim spoke about her love for the ground-breaking reality show The Real World, which debuted in the early 90s, revealing she was “obsessed” with the show and that she thought it was “super authentic” and that you got to see a “real life”.