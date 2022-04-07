Alia Bhatt swoons over husband-to-be Ranbir Kapoor in throwback video: Watch

Alia Bhatt is set to marry her longtime crush Ranbir Kapoor, who she met on the sets of 'Brahmastra'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s reportedly impending wedding is taking over the internet, and as it so happens, netizens have been digging up throwback content of the two lovebirds.

Ahead of the couple's rumoured April 15 nuptials, several fans have dug out old videos and pictures of the duo.

Amid this, Pinkvilla shared a throwback video of Alia confessing that she has had a huge crush on Ranbir!





“I have always loved Ranbir and I love him even more after Barfi,” Alia says in the clip.

She adds: "So, he’s my biggest crush and he’ll always remain my biggest crush."

The video is reportedly from the time when Alia was just stepping into Bollywood and promoting her debut film Student of the Year.

In yet another throwback video from Koffee with Karan, Alia admits that she would marry Ranbir. We guess dreams do come true, after all!