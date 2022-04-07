Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding vows revealed!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hired an Elvis impersonator to marry the couple in a secret Las Vegas ceremony who has spilt the beans on the lovebirds' wedding vows.

During his conversation with The Sun, the 69-year-old Dean Diamond revealed more details about the couple's wedding post-Grammys.

"He wasn't saying as much as her, but he was speaking with his eyes, the way he was looking at her like, 'Wow, I get to marry you," the look-alike said.

"I talked to them, I said, we're gonna do two songs. You're gonna do the Elvis vows. They didn't have any vows of their own. They had rings on already. So we did the ring ceremony together," he detailed.

"I marry people all the time in commitment ceremonies. They don't have legal papers, but when two hearts are joined together in holy matrimony and when they really love each other, to me, it's a marriage. And in the old days they didn't have paperwork," Diamond expressed.

"Their speech was extremely clear and Travis is looking at her, you know like the way I look at my wife," he added.