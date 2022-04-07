World Health Day: Malaika Arora recommends three yoga poses to keep it fit: See here

Malaika Arora recently shared her love for yoga with her fans and followers on account of World Health Day.



Malaika turned to Instagram to recommended three effective yoga asanas that she practices regularly to keep a balance between her mind and body health.

The post, shared by both Malaika and Sarva Yoga Studio read: "On account of World Health Day being just around the corner, consider this an intervention that some form of movement should be performed for your physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health."





The yoga poses in the video include child pose, warrior pose and bridge pose – all of which can help calm the body, alleviate stress and mild depression.

