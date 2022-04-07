TV icon Betty White’s personal belongings are up for auction

Iconic television star Betty White’s personal belongings are set to be up for auction in September.

Personal items that once belonged to the iconic Golden Girls star, including a gold watch from her mother, numerous awards, paintings, scripts, jewelry, and red carpet dresses were put on display at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

“This is an auction representing an incredible life and career. It’s a lifestyle auction,” said Martin Nolan, the executive director of Julien’s Auctions.

“All these items came from her home in Brentwood or her residence in Carmel in northern California, where she lived with her husband Allen Ludden,” he added.

White, who was an Emmy-winning star and had a remarkable later career revival in films, TV commercials after her hit series Hot in Cleveland, died at age 99 on Dec. 31.

As per the Reuters report, the most personal item in the exhibition, according to Nolan, is a “14-carat gold watch that was gifted to Betty Dec. 25, 1940, with the initials T.C.W. which, of course, is Tess White, Betty’s mom.”

White was one of the first recipients of a star on the Walk of Fame in 1960. A smaller replica, given to the recipient when they are awarded the star, is up for auction as well.

The auction will take place Sept. 23-25 in Beverly Hills.