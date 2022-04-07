Brooklyn Beckham 'mother of all' prenups signed to protect billionaire bride Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wedding is easily the most awaited affair in Hollywood this week.

However, in comparison of their wealth, billionaire Nicola is far more rich than her 'pauper' fiance Brooklyn and his parents.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are one of the most famous celebrity couples in the world, having a staggering £343million fortune. Nicola, however, will solely inherit £1.3billion from her father.

But when Nicola Peltz ties the knot with Brooklyn Beckham on Saturday, it will be her husband who will be the one marrying into a far richer family.

Mirror reports: "Nicola’s businessman father Nelson Peltz, 69, grew up from a former truck driver into one of America’s wealthiest men.

"Known throughout the States for a fearsome reputation in business, the father-of-ten was born to a Jewish family in, ironically, Brooklyn.

This means that the “mother of all” prenups that Nicola and Brooklyn signed, was to protect the bride's bank accounts, not Brooklyn's parents.

"Nicola’s mother Claudia, Nelson’s third wife, was previously a fashion model and is known for her diamonds and philanthropy.

"It meant that Nicola and her six siblings, including actor Will and former ice-hockey star Brad, grew up with eye-watering privilege, splitting their times between their Palm Beach home and a 27-bedroom mansion in a town on New York’s wealthy outskirts called Bedford, complete with an ice hockey rink, vast lake, waterfall and a flock of albino peacocks.

Brooklyn proposed to Nicola with a £250,000 emerald diamond ring in 2020.

“I asked my soulmate to marry me, and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you, baby xx.”

“You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift," responded Nicola on her Instagram, sharing the same photo.