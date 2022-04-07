Kourtney Kardashain, Travis Barker said 'I do' sans marriage license

Kourtney Kardashian spills she did not have a marriage license before tying the knot with Travis Barker.

The couple who engaged in a whirlwind wedding ceremony Monday night in Las Vegas, turned to their Instagram to share photos from the special occasion.

Visibly tipsy, the duo pulled off a 'Ross and Rachel' right after attending Grammy Awards.

"Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect," The Kardashians star wrote along with 10 photos from their chapel outing.

The Poosh founder went to One Love Wedding Chapel with Travis and demanded an Elvis officiant to do the honours.

The chapel owner, Marty Frierson, told PEOPLE: "There was a lot of that — kissing and hugging. They barely came up for air!" he says. "They just seemed totally in love."

"They all had iPhones, taking pictures and videos from every angle," he continues. "I don't know if they were the friends or their social media team. They filmed everything from the time they walked in, to the time they walked out. The vows, the kiss, the rose bouquet toss, the dancing. I usually take pictures for the chapel but they wanted to handle it all themselves."