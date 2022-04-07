Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'on two roads': 'Could grow apart emotionally'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marriage is undergoing a tumultuous period, says astrologer.



Emili Adame ToDiForDaily's Kinsey Schofield: "I think to a lot of the energy I was seeing, I was seeing all the trouble that was coming right after the wedding.

"What I do still see is more chaos."

Harry is destined to have "a very challenging marriage, very challenging". with Meghan, adds Adame.

"I can see two roads, one of the roads that I see is that the relationship itself, they could grow apart at some point emotionally.

"But that Harry would feel a duty to his children and would not leave them but I do see a lot of problems in the relationship."

The astrologer added of Meghan: "I see her having a lot of heartache right now.

"I feel he [Harry] wants to be back home and she does not - she has other plans."

Harry and Meghan had different calling from the beginning. During their first royal trip to Tonga, the Sussex couple visibly displayed contrary moods in meeting the public.

In the first episode, The Times' royal correspondent Valentine Low recalled: "Harry had been pretty grumpy on that tour.

"There was a long, and incredibly boring welcome ceremony in Fiji. And it was very interesting watching them both because Meghan was sitting just absolutely perfect on a little throne, Harry was just glowering."