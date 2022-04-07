Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘losing any relevancy’ since US move

File Footage

Royal experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘have nothing going for them’ since their royal links are now cut.



This claim has been made by Pauline Maclaran, a professor of Marketing and Consumer Research.

She told The Sun, “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need to really top up their associations with royalty.”

“Without their royal connections, they really are nobodies in the US, which is where they're trying to establish themselves. I do think their unique selling point to put it in marketing speak is that they have the sort of humanitarian aid and of course that high profile.”

"But the high profile is really because of their titles and their associations with British royalty."