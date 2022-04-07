Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor wedding squad signs NDA: reports

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have asked their wedding squad to sign a non-disclosure agreement as per reports.

A source spills to India Today that the lovebirds got their whole team including their makeup artists and stylists to sign the agreement.

The insider said, "Everybody who is working on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, including their personal make-up artists and stylists, has been asked to sign an NDA (non-disclosure agreement).”

“Their wedding team, which is apparently Shaadi Squad, has also been asked to sign the agreement. The contract is water tight and doesn't permit anyone to speak about the couple's wedding or leak any photos," the insider added.

The couple has been tight lipped about their wedding details, however, a report by Pinkvilla confirms that the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor and Ranbir will be tying the knot on 15th April.

Some big names from the Bollywood industry who will be attending the much awaited wedding ceremony includs Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, according to another report by India Today.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Chopra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, and others have also been invited to the function.