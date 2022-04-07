Urgent probe launched as Queen Elizabeth’s top-secret death files leaked

File Footage

The leak of Queen Elizabeth’s death arrangements has sparked a nationwide probe.



The leak includes a letter and security pamphlet which was marked “official sensitive” and it got sent to a civilian by the Welsh government by accident.

The leak spoke of the leaked confidential details of Queen Elizabeth’s death plans and also mentioned a website that unearthed the entirety of it.

According to Express UK, the Welsh government has since started investigating a “potential security breach” but says that no “operational information” was revealed in the leak.

The fears were of a top UK government civil servant who spoke of a websites’ ‘concerningly accurate’ details.

Dr Andrew Goodall, a senior civil servant of the Welsh government addressed the issue in a statement.

It read, “Whilst the email did not contain any operational information, it was marked 'official sensitive' and should not have been shared.”

“We take the issue of information and data security very seriously and this is now being investigated as a potential security breach. We are unable to comment further.”