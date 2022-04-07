Ranbir Kapoor will likely to go for ‘this ace’ designer for his wedding to Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's wedding is keeping the media on its toes these days.

From the wedding date to the venue, guest list, pre-wedding festivities and bride as well as groom outfits, every day, there are new speculations making rounds related to the big day.



Interestingly, families from both sides are tight-lipped, so as not to reveal any details on this matter.

Amid all this, Filmfare has just reported that to-be-groom Ranbir is likely to go all traditional and don a sherwani on his wedding day.

While citing the source, the portal informed that the Barfi actor may pick top fashion designer Manish Malhotra to dress him for his big day.

Filmfare: Ranbir Kapoor with Manish Malhotra

Furthermore, an insider also disclosed about bride-to-be's wedding attire preference.

Alia, just like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma, will probably go for Sabyasachi’s designed lehenga on her wedding day.

However, perhaps for other pre-wedding festivities, the RRR actress will opt for Manish’s designed outfits.



Alia Bhatt in Sabyasachi design

In other news, according to Pink Villa report, the pre-wedding ritual dates will take place between April 13-15.

The mehendi festivity will take place on the 13th of this month at Gangubai Kathiawadi’s star home in Bandra (Vaatsu) followed by the haldi/sangeet at the same place.

As far as wedding is concerned, recent media reports say that it will take place on April 15 at the ancestral RK House in Chembur.