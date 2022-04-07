Britney Spears refutes responsibility of mom Lynne’s $660K legal fees

Britney Spears has just objected to paying up mom Lynne’s $663,202.84 legal fees from her conservatorship case.

This objection is one of Britney’s latest moves following the dissolution of her conservatorship.

According to statements made by her lawyer Matthew Rosengart and Variety, “Britney Spears has for decades been her family’s sole breadwinner, supporting her entire family.”

“Lynne Spears and her counsel seek payment of legal fees and costs — from Britney Spears — of more than $660,000.”

He also argued that there is “no legal authority” that supports Britney’s mom’s request since she was not an official party involved within the conservatorship.

Thus, “Britney Spears opposes the Petition in its entirety.”

For those unversed, Lynne’s attorneys filed the petition on November 1st, 2021 in light of Lynne’s ‘support’ in dissolving the conservatorship.

Britney has been vocal about her mother’s indirect involvement in the case right from the start.

She even told courts at the time of her conservatorship trial, “My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago, but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea.”